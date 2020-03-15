JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist died Saturday afternoon after he was struck by a car in the Arlington Hills neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The bicyclist, a man, was riding east in the 7900 block of Merrill Road when police said he lost control and fell into the path of a sedan at around 1:30 p.m.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, according to JSO.

The identity of the bicyclist has not been revealed pending the notification of family members.