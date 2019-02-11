A bicyclist was killed in an early morning hit and run in North Jacksonville Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said around 1:45 a.m. they responded to 13900 Duval Road in response to a hit and run crash.

Early investigations revealed that a bicyclist was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

Police pronounced the bicyclist dead at the scene. There were no witnesses to the crime, JSO said.

JSO's Traffic Homicide team is investigating the incident and no suspect information has been released.



