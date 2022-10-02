Bicyclist killed in crash with truck on Mt. Pleasant Road

A Dodge Dakota truck was driving westbound and did not see the cyclist, according to law enforcement.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was killed in a car crash on Mt. Pleasant Road in the Cobblestone area on Thursday night.

A man in his fifties was riding his bike in the dark around 7:25 p.m. in the westbound lane of Mt. Pleasant Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The area was not well lit and the victim was not wearing reflective clothing, according to officials.

A Dodge Dakota truck was driving westbound and did not see the cyclist, according to law enforcement. The truck hit the cyclist near the 14000 block of Mt. Pleasant Road. He died at the scene.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with detectives.