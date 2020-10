The crash happened on Southside Boulevard at Cargal Street and involved a white Hyundai, FHP said. The cyclist was confirmed dead at the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist died in a crash involving a Hyundai on the Southside Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the roadway is blocked as an investigation is underway. Drivers are warned to seek an alternate route.