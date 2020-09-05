JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist died Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Orange Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on State Road 21 at Suzanne Avenue. FHP said the bicyclist was riding southbound on the SR-21 sidewalk. At the same time, a Chevrolet truck was traveling northbound on SR-21 in the travel lane. The bicyclist entered the outside travel lane of SR-21 northbound and collided with the right side of the truck, according to FHP.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the Orange Park Medical Center.

Drivers were encouraged to use caution and seek an alternate route, however, traffic has since returned to normal.