x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Local News

Bicyclist killed in crash on Jacksonville's Westside

JFRD was called to the 200 block of Halsema Road just after 10 p.m. Monday, where a vehicle crashed into a bicyclist. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deadly crash involving a bicyclist Monday night on the Westside.

JSO officers were called to the 200 block of Halsema Road just after 10 p.m. for reports of a crash with injuries. When officers arrived, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department told them a man was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike.

JFRD told the officers the victim had been pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle stopped and the driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said. The driver was not hurt.

JSO said it is very early in the investigation and they do not know whether the bicyclist was wearing any type of reflective vest or safety equipment. There was no sign of impairment being reported so far, police said.

Anyone with information about what led to the crash is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

RELATED: Bicyclist's death in weekend crash highlights importance of sharing the road

RELATED: Bicyclist critically injured after colliding with 18-wheeler in Jacksonville