Bicyclist killed in crash on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deadly crash involving a bicyclist Monday night on the Westside.

JSO officers were called to the 200 block of Halsema Road just after 10 p.m. for reports of a crash with injuries. When officers arrived, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department told them a man was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike.

JFRD told the officers the victim had been pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle stopped and the driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said. The driver was not hurt.

JSO said it is very early in the investigation and they do not know whether the bicyclist was wearing any type of reflective vest or safety equipment. There was no sign of impairment being reported so far, police said.