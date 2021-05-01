x
Bicyclist injured after being hit by vehicle on Beach Blvd.

The crash happened at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Barkley Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Monday night on Beach Boulevard.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 7 p.m. at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Barkley Road.

The sheriff's office said the vehicle was traveling across the intersection on a green light. The bicyclist, identified as a man between 40 and 60, was not in the crosswalk when he was hit.

First responders rushed the man to the hospital, where he has life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said they will remain at the scene until about 10:30 p.m.

Earlier on Tuesday, another bicyclist was killed in a crash on Atlantic Boulevard near Regency Square Mall.

