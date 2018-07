A bicyclist died Saturday morning after she was struck by a vehicle traveling along State Road A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Jennifer Bryant, 41, was traveling north in the bicycle lane on A1A north of Guana Road when she made a left turn into the path of a northbound Toyota. Officers said the driver, 75-year-old Linda Yerrill, was unable to avoid a collision, striking Bryant.

Bryant was taken to Baptist Medical Center Beaches and was pronounced dead.

