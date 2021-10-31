FHP: Bicyclist critically injured in crash with car that fled the scene

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. Saturday night on State Road 105 near Eastport Road in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by car while riding a bicycle Saturday night in Jacksonville's Eastport area.

A westbound car on State Road 105 veered onto the right shoulder of the car and hit the bicyclist, who vaulted forward and hit a street sign, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

First responders took the bicyclist, identified as a 27-year-old man, to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The car fled the scene west, FHP said. Authorities are searching for a possible Subaru sedan with right front damage and missing a right-side fog light assembly.