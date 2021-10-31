FHP: Bicyclist critically injured in crash with car that fled the scene

x
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by car while riding a bicycle Saturday night in Jacksonville's Eastport area.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. Saturday night on State Road 105 near Eastport Road in Jacksonville.

A westbound car on State Road 105 veered onto the right shoulder of the car and hit the bicyclist, who vaulted forward and hit a street sign, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

First responders took the bicyclist, identified as a 27-year-old man, to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The car fled the scene west, FHP said. Authorities are searching for a possible Subaru sedan with right front damage and missing a right-side fog light assembly. 

If you have any information on the crash, call the Florida Highway Patrol at (904) 695-4000.

