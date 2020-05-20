Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says Keith Young tied his wife up and left with their 3 children.

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:50 p.m.:

According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the suspect, Keith Young, died just before 10:30 p.m. No other information was given.

UPDATE, 10:40 p.m.:

According to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the three children taken by Keith Young have been found safe. No other information was given.

UPDATE, 9:45 p.m.:

According to Bibb County Sheriff David Davis, deputies were called to the scene of a domestic situation between a husband and wife at the Quail Ridge subdivision on Karlee Dawn Road. Davis says the husband, who has been identified as Keith Young, tied the wife up and left with their 3 children. Young later came back after the wife, who apparently freed herself, went to a friend's house for help. He then saw the deputies at the scene and crashed into their patrol cars, injuring one deputy. Davis says deputies shot at Young, hitting him. He is now undergoing treatment.

Sheriff Davis says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation could possibly step in to investigate.

Deputies are conducting a criminal and kidnapping investigation and are searching for the missing children.

