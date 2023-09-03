‘Beyond King Tut’ exhibit opens Friday on the First Coast

The experience will take visitors back in time 3,000 years to the 18th dynasty when King Tut ruled.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to be transported back in time.

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience opens Friday in Jacksonville and takes guests on a journey to one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time.

Guests will embark on a virtual journey to modern-day Egypt and see wonders of the ancient world like the Temple at Karnak and the Great Sphinx.

The experience will take visitors back in time 3,000 years to the 18th dynasty when King Tut ruled and gods like Ra and Anubis were worshiped by all.

When: June 9 to September 3, 2023

Location: NoCo Center, 712 N Hogan St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Hours of Operation:

Sunday: 11am – 6pm (last entry 5pm)

11am – 6pm (last entry 5pm) Monday & Tuesday: Closed

Closed Wednesday & Thursday: 11am – 7pm (last entry 6pm)

11am – 7pm (last entry 6pm) Friday & Saturday: 11am – 9pm (last entry 8pm)

Duration: The visit will take approximately one hour with final entry one hour prior to show close.