‘Beyond King Tut’ exhibit opens Friday on the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to be transported back in time.
Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience opens Friday in Jacksonville and takes guests on a journey to one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time.
Guests will embark on a virtual journey to modern-day Egypt and see wonders of the ancient world like the Temple at Karnak and the Great Sphinx.
The experience will take visitors back in time 3,000 years to the 18th dynasty when King Tut ruled and gods like Ra and Anubis were worshiped by all.
When: June 9 to September 3, 2023
Location: NoCo Center, 712 N Hogan St, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Hours of Operation:
- Sunday: 11am – 6pm (last entry 5pm)
- Monday & Tuesday: Closed
- Wednesday & Thursday: 11am – 7pm (last entry 6pm)
- Friday & Saturday: 11am – 9pm (last entry 8pm)
Duration: The visit will take approximately one hour with final entry one hour prior to show close.
Groups: Have ten or more in your party? Save on tickets and receive priority booking by contacting our group sales team by email at jacksonville@beyondkingtut.com or by phone at 1-800-441-0819.