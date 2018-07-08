Jacksonville, Fla. – The Department of Agriculture is warning drivers to be aware of credit card skimmers as they fill up at the pump. Nearly 500 gas stations have been targeted across Florida since January.

A local woman claims her credit cards were compromised after she filled up at the BP gas station on Normandy and the Sonoco, both are located on Cassat Avenue.

“I only used my cards for gas because of the fuel perks,” She said. “A few days later, my cards were turned off by my bank because I had charges for hotels and flights in Ireland.”

She filed a police report and authorities are investigating whether skimmers have been placed at both gas stations.

Credit card skimmers have been found at the following locations in Jacksonville:

551 Cassat Avenue

8863 San Jose

11025 Phillips Highway

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture, these are ways travelers can avoid skimmers at gas stations:

Pay in cash inside the store to ensure credit card information stays safe.

Check to make sure the gas pump dispenser cabinet is closed and has not been tampered with.

Use a gas pump closer to the front of the store. Thieves often place skimmers at the gas pumps farther away from the store.

Use a credit card instead of a debit card. Credit cards have better fraud protection, and the money is not deducted immediately from an account.

If using a debit card at the pump, choose to run it as a credit card instead of entering a PIN number. That way, the PIN number is safe.

Monitor bank accounts regularly to spot any unauthorized charges.

Consumers who suspect their credit card number has been compromised should report it immediately to authorities and their credit card companies.

© 2018 WTLV