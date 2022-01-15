Free animal adoptions to honor Betty White

Jacksonville ACPS is holding a free adoption event this weekend with the hope that 100 animals will be adopted.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two weeks ago, beloved comedian and television star Betty White passed away at the age of 99. Aside from her work in front of the camera, White was passionate about animals.

To honor the late-great Betty White, an animal care service in Jacksonville is hosting an animal adoption challenge this weekend.

Monday would have been Betty White's 100th birthday, so to honor the TV icon and animal activist, Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services is hosting the Betty White Challenge. They hope to get 100 animals adopted this weekend.

So if you take home man's best friend, they'll thank you for being a friend.

"Betty White was the queen herself," ACPS employee Maisha Reynolds said. "She was not only an amazing actress but a huge advocate for animals and their welfare and safety."

First Coast News reporter Rich Donnelly adopted his shelter puppy Baron more than 8 years ago. Rich said that he thanks Baron for being a friend every day.

If you're worried about what your new pet might want to do when you take them home, ACPS says walks are a great idea. You can travel down the road and back again.

"If a dog comes home super energetic and excited maybe we know they love food puzzles or take them for a walk," Reynolds said. "It takes a lot of time for dogs to come down from the stress of the shelter and sometimes all it takes is a little bit of patience."

Make no bones about it, having a pet is a lot of work, but to incentivize adoptions this weekend, all adoptions from Saturday through Monday are free.

"I definitely think that when you give these dogs the life they deserve, you'll get that kind of gratitude in return," Reynolds said. "It's a really rewarding experience to rescue for that very reason."