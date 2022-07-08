The Bethel Church in Jacksonville gives 110 students a scholarship during its annual Scholarthon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bethel Church in downtown Jacksonville is sending students off to college with a little more money for books.

The church raised over $115,000 in scholarship money for students.

This is all a part of the annual Scholarthon event that is gaining nationwide attention.

One student says she’s grateful.

“It’s heartwarming, literally, because it’s like a family extension and I can always look back and go toward my church,” said Raven Countryman.

Countryman is attending Florida A&M University and she says she’s glad to know her church family supports her.

“I just felt grateful just to be in a community that gives back,” she said.

As names were read for each of the 110 recipient, Bishop Rudolph McKissick Jr. says he’s glad the scholarship gets bigger and bigger each year.

“We had three HBCU presidents, Ben Crump, Tamika Mallory, Reverend Al Sharpton and we had a variety of national people who are friends who came on and donated as well,” said Bishop Jr.

With each envelope given, the cheers could be heard and excitement felt.

One student said he feels blessed.

“God is real and he really does place his hand on me and I do feel that I’m covered,” said Mykal Bolden.