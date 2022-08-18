Business in the front, party in the back: Nassau County teen running for 'Best Mullet in America'

Fisher Monds can thank his long locks of hair for making him a finalist for the best mullet among teenagers in the United States.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The primary election in the state of Florida is next Tuesday, but a Florida teenager is currently in a nationwide election, and he could use your vote!

It's business in the front and party in the back for Hilliard teenager Fisher Monds, who is currently a finalist in the teen division of the USA Mullet Championships.

His cascading curls are strong, but his competitors have some healthy hair salad too.

Cash McCoy is from Ulysses, Kentucky and utilized sunglasses as a prop in his mullet finalist picture. The same could be said for a whole host of other competitors from places like West Virginia, Oklahoma and wherever fine follicle fashion is in vogue.

Rustin is another fierce competitor in the kids division.

He's from Pocahontas, Arkansas and while he's one of the youngest competing in the contest, his remarkably voluminous and shiny hair is sure to skyrocket him to success.

Pride is at stake for the winner, as is the possibility of being included among some of the greatest mullets of all-time.

Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy proudly wears a mullet and calls his "the Arkansas Waterfall".

ESPN hockey analyst Barry Melrose is probably the most recognizable person in hockey with a mullet. He wore one while coaching in the 1990s and still wears one to this day.

We can't forget about founding father Benjamin Franklin; the leading intellectual of his time rocked the rarest of neck warmers with a "skullet" before the first shots of the Revolutionary War were fired.

This all brings us back to Hilliard's Fisher Monds, a young man with a "Louisiana Mud Flap" who wants your vote for best teenage mullet in the United States.