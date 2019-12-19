JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's a week before Christmas and for some panic has started to set in. This time last year more than 60 percent of shoppers were still looking for a gift the week before Christmas.

Best Buy is among the major retailers making suggestions of at last-minute gifts that will take the stress out of your holidays

"You try to stick with one size fits all," Jon Dubreil said.

Dubreil, manager of the Best Buy at the Avenues, said consumer electronics is an example of one size fits all.

"For example, headphones don't have a size," he said. "They fit everybody."

He showed us a few items, among them the Ultimate Ears, a Bluetooth speaker ($37.99).

"You get one of these items and you can stream music from any of your mobile devices," he said.

Also popular in 2019, are the Apple Air Pods ($144.99) and the Nintendo Switch ($199.99) gaming system.

"The switch has kind of revitalized Nintendo the switch gives you the ability to move about it can be used as a Gameboy," said Dubreil.

Also in the one size fits all categories are Smartwatches. The Active is made by Samsung ($149.99).

"The Active has been a real popular item for us all the way to Black Friday weekend," he said.

If you're a shutterbug, the Instax ($49.99) is a throwback to the Polaroid cameras

"This is for those who want instant photos," he said.

The prices of the items he showed us range from $37 to $199.

Dubreil said his company is aware of the number of last-minute shoppers and plan to keep the doors open Christmas Eve.

"We are open until six o clock on Christmas eve so if you want to avoid some of the rush you can shop online for pick up in the store," said Dubreil.

The company is also promising that purchases made by Friday, Dec. 20 will be delivered by Christmas.

He said what is available 24/7 are eGift cards and they can be purchased one the Best Buy website.

Again, Christmas is seven days or 168 hours away from Wednesday, there is still enough time to get something done.

Be sure to set a budget and stick to it.