The Berkman Plaza II was auctioned off Tuesday morning by the Duval County Clerk of Courts.
The auction of the Berkman Plaza II showed as closed or canceled online until 10:57 a.m. when it was moved back up to the auctions waiting section of the county's foreclosure sale auctions website. The auction started at 11:00 a.m. and ended two minutes later with a final bid of $100, according to the website.
Joby Birr who represents Choate Construction Company in this foreclosure sale said there were no other bids, meaning the construction company soon will get title to the property. When asked if he expected interest in the Berkman in the way of bids Birr said, "I did not know one way or another.'
A parking structure under construction that was part of the Berkman Plaza II collapsed December 6, 2007, killing one and injuring almost two dozen.
MORE:
City fining Berkman Plaza 2 owners for code violations
City Begins Expansion of Northbank Riverwalk
MoveOn.org: Unfinished Berkman II Symbolizes Bank Failure for Group
Unfinished Condo High-Rise Still Downtown Eyesore
Family Marks 2 Years Since Berkman Garage Collapse
General Contractor Cleared by OSHA in Berkman Collapse
Berkman Garage Collapse Victim Remembered One Year Later
Berkman Garage Collapse Has Victim's Family Remembering
Berkman Plaza II Parking Garage May Resume Construction
Survivor Tells How She Escaped Construction Collapse
Construction Collapse Victim Laid To Rest
Photographer Among First On Berkman Scene
Garage Collapse 911 Tapes Released
Funeral Services Set for Worker Killed in Garage Collapse
Berkman Builders to Review Structural Integrity of Berkman II