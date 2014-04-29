The Berkman Plaza II was auctioned off Tuesday morning by the Duval County Clerk of Courts.

The auction of the Berkman Plaza II showed as closed or canceled online until 10:57 a.m. when it was moved back up to the auctions waiting section of the county's foreclosure sale auctions website. The auction started at 11:00 a.m. and ended two minutes later with a final bid of $100, according to the website.

Joby Birr who represents Choate Construction Company in this foreclosure sale said there were no other bids, meaning the construction company soon will get title to the property. When asked if he expected interest in the Berkman in the way of bids Birr said, "I did not know one way or another.'

A parking structure under construction that was part of the Berkman Plaza II collapsed December 6, 2007, killing one and injuring almost two dozen.

