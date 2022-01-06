Berkman Plaza II demolition on hold due to dispute with contractor

The latest demolition date for the Berkman Plaza II was Jan. 8, 2022, according to the City of Jacksonville. That has since been canceled.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City leaders are speaking out after the demolition of an eyesore along the Downtown Jacksonville skyline has been delayed yet again.

The latest demolition date for the Berkman Plaza II was set for Jan. 8, 2022, according to the City of Jacksonville. That has since been canceled.

On Thursday, First Coast News spoke with Councilman Reggie Gaffney who assured that the building will still come down, there just is uncertainty as to when that will officially happen.

Gaffney says there's an ongoing dispute between Jacksonville Riverfront Revitalization and the company originally hired to take the building down.

Developers say more than two million dollars has been spent on the project so far and there's not much to show for it.

Now, the company has filed a lien against developers and work is at a standstill.

After the upcoming demolition was canceled, Gaffney says it could be delayed by a few days.