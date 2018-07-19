One man’s trash is another man’s $4.75 million treasure.

The Berkman II is officially sold, according to a deed obtained by First Coast News. The new owner is Robert Ohde is the new owner of the property.

“Our desire is after spending time with the building looking it over is to design a hotel and family entertainment center," Ohde says. “If all the cards fall together with the city and the rest of the group of people we are working with.”

The Downtown skyline might never look the same between the skyscrapers, stadiums ,the Jacksonville Landing and Ohde’s to-be-determined waterfront vision.

“Probably the best we can state is it is a Dave-&-Buster’s on steroids," Ohde said. The plan is turn the existing unfinished structure into a hotel. Ohde says he expects crews to begin cleaning up the site as early as next week. He says the site could be open for business in 18 to 20 months. Once the property is fully functional, he estimates it will employee 900 people and feature restaurants and bars. “We are a hundred percent sure this thing will go forward, it is just a matter of how great we will be able to make it," Ohde said.

The owner was noncommittal on if they would be asking the City of Jacksonville for any tax dollars to fund the project.They said it is still up in the air as they still finalize their plans. The developers of Berkman II say you can expect to see more from them in three to four weeks.

© 2018 WTLV