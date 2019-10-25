ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida — Simple Gestures on Anastasia Boulevard in St. Augustine is "fun and funky and friendly," customer Mark Kaffee said.

It's the kind of shop where you see art outside and inside, and where the owners sweetly welcome each guest, often with hugs, but definitely with smiles.

Owners Steve and Susan Marrazzo came to St. Augustine in the mid '90s with an idea for a fresh start.

"We didn't have any prospects, no family here," Steve Marrazzo said. "We didn't know what we were going to do and we wound up opening Simple Gestures."

The store showcases more than "70 local artists, pretty much all from St. Augustine," he said.

Susan Marrazzo's eyes and smile are so charming. Steve Marrazo is kind of a bearded big deal locally.

"They call me Uncle Steve-o if they know me from the radio," he said. He has a radio show on WFCF-FM, Flagler College's station.

He's also worn the Santa suit for years and graced the covers of local magazines. The two support charities. They have also hosted many festivals for their favorite non-profit, Pie In the Sky, which has supported farmworkers and now delivers fresh produce and food to senior citizens in need.

"Whenever we have something, it's always simple, small town, old-timey, and fun day," Steve Marrazzo said. There is typically music and the festivals take up the shop's front yard and store.

And now, after 24 years in business, the couple will close their shop doors.

"I think we need to do something different," Steve Marrazzo said. "Susan and I have never hired anyone else. It's always one of us you usually see."

So when they close the shop, they will have more time to rest and spend quality time with each other. Steve Marrazzo hopes to also do more of his own artwork.

Hearing about the news, customer Pier Fitts said, "I hurt because my daughter and I come in here sometimes just to be in the energy and be in the space."

Their business is hearty, supporting art and those in need, while their shop is full of heart, treating customers like friends.

"They’re friends first without a doubt. Friends first," Kaffee nodded.