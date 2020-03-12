Family, friends remember beloved Putnam County coach

Stacy Cook, 43, coached hundreds of children and students in the last 20 years.

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — The First Coast is saying good-bye to a beloved coach.

Stacy Cook of Putnam County has coached hundreds of students and children in the last 20 years.

He suddenly died Tuesday at the age of 43.

Latina Cook remembers when she met her husband, Stacy Cook, more than 15 years ago.

"Me and my mom had been praying for a husband me," said Latina Cook. "And here came along Stacy Cook!"

Her mom, Tina Gilyard, leaned into the interview and added that "he was surely an answer to our prayer."

"I just have never seen a greater love. He loved my daughter," Gilyard said.

Most people knew Cook as a coach. He was an assistant football coach and the girls weightlifting coach at Crescent City High School. He also coached community leagues in Putnam County and was a former elementary P.E. teacher.

"They loved Mr. Cook," his wife told First Coast News. "I’ve heard kids say, 'Mr. Cook is the best P.E. teacher!' That’s because he got out there and played and ran!"

Cook died suddenly Tuesday morning. His wife said he had asthma, congestive heart disease and diabetes. His faith and his dedication to the community kept him moving to the very end.

He was a deacon in the church at Victory Worship Center in Crescent City.

Cook was also a role model to his two sons, Jeremiah, 16, and Jeremy, 10.

He taught them how to be a husband, father and a Christian man. He instructed them to be gentlemen by saying things like, "If you see a young lady carrying something, you get that door, get that item out of their hands, like quick and fast!"

Cook's friends and family say he was devoted to community, family, his wife and God.

Cook wasn’t just a blessing to his wife, "he was a blessing to everyone who encountered him," his wife said. "He has left a legacy in Putnam County."