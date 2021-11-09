St. Johns County names new high school Beachside

The St. Johns County School Board approved the name by a 3-2 vote.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A new high school opening in northeast St. Johns County will be called Beachside High School.

The school, which is slated for opening next fall, is off of Beachwalk Boulevard within the Twin Creeks development. There will be about 2,100 students.

Beachside High School will have five buildings surrounding a secured courtyard including an administration/media center building, auditorium, gymnasium, cafeteria and a three-story classroom building, where the majority of classrooms will be placed. There will be classrooms in all the buildings except the cafeteria.

In the classroom building, in addition to normal classrooms, there will be science labs, ESE and a collaborative concourse on each floor where students can do projects, take part in small group instruction and meet in flexible groupings.

The school is expected to be completed in Summer 2022.