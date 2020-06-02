A controversial Jacksonville Beach woman has taken down her Christmas decorations and put her vulgar political signs back up for all to see.

Signs lining Sonja Fitch’s fenced yard read everything from “peace,” “love,” and profanity.

After retiring her anti-Trump signs for the holidays, Soja Fitch is back out on South Beach Parkway expressing her disdain for President Trump.

“Every February, I’m going to put up the words of the president until at least President’s Day,” Fitch said. “They perceive it as backlash. I don’t perceive it as that. I perceive it as free speech and peaceful protest.”

Fitch has encountered violence and threats to take down her vulgar signs, but she said those threats don’t phase her.

“How much of a coward are you that a 71-year-old is your target?” Fitch said.

Fitch lives in a neighborhood full of children, so it is understandable why parents in the area are unhappy their kids see her artwork painted with profanity. Fitch said she hopes it sparks a conversation about peaceful protest and freedom of speech among all.

“I respect their abilities, their sense of right and wrong,” Fitch said. “Somewhere, freedom of speech and peaceful protest are more important for that generation to see and know what is going on.”

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said according to city ordinances and laws, Fitch has done no wrong-doing. They said if people don’t like her signs, they can choose to look in the other direction.

“Our attorneys have looked at what she’s doing and determined it falls under constitutionally protected rights,” said Mike Staffopoulos, Jacksonville Beach city manager. “Therefore for us to take action against her would not be in line with the constitution.”

“I’m going to continue to use my free speech and peaceful protest,” Fitch said. “Because it’s legal.”