The St. Johns County Sea Turtle and Beach Steward Program is looking for volunteers to help recover stranded washback sea turtles and help clean the beaches from August to November.

Volunteers will survey wrack lines, which are the line of debris left on the beach by high tide, as needed while alternating on a bi-weekly beach clean up schedule.

In order to help, volunteers are required to complete training, pass a background check, have a valid Florida drivers license, complete an online orientation session and attend one mandatory survey training which takes place on the beach.

The following is the list of expected beach survey training opportunities:

Aug. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Surfside Beachfront Park, 3070 Coastal Highway

Aug. 17 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Butler Beachfront Park, 5860 A1A South

Aug. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. South Ponte Vedra Recreation Area, 2993 S. Ponte Vedra Blvd.

Anyone under the age of 18 who wants to volunteer must be accompanied by an adult.

Click here for more information on how to become a volunteer.