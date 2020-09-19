Vilano Beach restoration prt will make coastline like pre-Matthew status, according to county

$18M restoration project has started to help protect A1A, recreation, and homes.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A stretch of Vilano Beach, which the federal government has deemed critically eroded, is about to get some help.

A beach restoration project is getting started that will rebuild the coastline along a three mile stretch of St. Johns County.

Brian Solano was working Friday on Surfside Cottages that he owns in Vilano.

"We’ve been coming up here for 40 50 years. My dad was born and raised in this area," Solano said. He has certainly seen the coastline of Vilano Beach change.

"I believe on a consistent basis, the water is higher and there’s less beach," he said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deems Vilano Beach as critically eroded. Work is starting on a three mile beach restoration project from the Serenata Beach Club, south to San Pelayo Court (near the Nease Beachfront Park.

Why this stretch of beach and not others in St. Johns County?

According to St. Johns County Coastal Manager Damon Douglas, there’s enough beach parking which makes that stretch accessible to the public, there is need to protect homes, and there is a need to protect infrastructure such as State Road A1A AND. The road is a necessary evacuation route for the island. During hurricane Dorian, waves washed over the road at a spot within the three-mile project area.

"This (project) takes back the damage from Matthew and Irma," Douglas said.

The initial beach restoration project is expected to cost $18M. Douglas said the Army Corps of Engineers estimates the project could save money regarding work on A1A.

"They’re estimating that with the project in place, it could save the DOT an average of $200,000 a year in repairs that would otherwise have to be done over the 50 year cycle," Douglas said.

He also said that most of the nearly 140 homeowners along the project area have agreed to extra taxes and to creating easements on their land.

"So the Army Corps can come back and fix it at any time in the future without having to ask for permission again," Douglas explained.

As for Solano, he’s waiting to see how affective the project will be, especially at securing the only road back to the mainland.