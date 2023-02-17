Popular donut shop closing Jacksonville Beach location

The Mini Bar says it's been looking for a new location for the last year, but has yet to find the perfect fit. In the meantime, the location on Gate Parkway is open.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular eatery in Jacksonville Beach known for its bite-sized donuts and gourmet coffee creations will close at the end of the month.

Brooke and Chase Sams started 'The Mini Bar' in their own kitchen. The idea of owning a donut shop was birthed during their engagement trip in Seattle.

"We went on like a donut run, right and ended up staying for a lot longer, and we were like this would be so much fun in Jacksonville," Chase previously told First Coast News.

The Mini Bar is also known for what’s called their cereal milk lattes and was even voted 'Most Kid Friendly' place in Jacksonville Beach.

In the end, the owners say that the space is simply too big, and the layout is no longer conducive to their needs.

"Compounding that with a location that isn’t ideal, and an impending 10% rent increase, as difficult of a decision as it was, it is clear to us that it is the right one," said the business on Facebook.

The Mini Bar says it's been looking for a new location for the last year, but has yet to find the perfect fit. In the meantime, the store's location on Gate Parkway will remain open.

The Jacksonville Beach location will close on Feb. 20, with Feb 19 being its last day open.

"Come share some donuts and coffee with us these next few days, and help us go out BIG. We will be having some awesome deals going on in shop," said The Mini Bar. "We can’t thank you enough for all of the love and support you have shown us in Jax Beach. A special thank you to all of the team members, past and present, that have worked with us to fulfill our dreams."

In November, the business announced that it was closing its Fleming Island location.

The Mini Bar opened its doors in February 2022 in the Target shopping plaza off Eagle Harbor Parkway. The 2,200 sq. ft. store was the third location for the company at the time.

The store's Gate Parkway location is located at 10618 Deerwood Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32256. You can also them on Door Dash & Uber Eats.

"Our Jax Beach location is where it all began. It’s where we leaped, succeeded, failed, laughed, cried, and learned more than we ever imagined. It’s where our kids grew up. It’s where we’ve made lifelong friends. It’s where we’ve seen the community come together over donuts and coffee, and maybe a beer or two.

Our Jax Beach shop lease is up at the end of the month, and we have elected not to renew it. We took over a space that many overlooked, and inherited it’s quirks. We pinched pennies and everything we had to get open, including selling our house, vehicle, and Chase managing the buildout. But knowing now what our true needs are, the space is too big (over 1,000 SF bigger than our Gate Parkway location), and the layout is no longer conducive to our needs. Compounding that with a location that isn’t ideal, and an impending 10% rent increase, as difficult of a decision as it was, it is clear to us that it is the right one.

It’s important to note that this has nothing to do with our landlord, who we respect and have a great relationship with. This was a business decision based on a multitude of factors, because trust us, no one is more emotionally attached to this place than we are.

While we have looked for a new location for the last year, we have yet to find the perfect fit. We have no timeline, but for now our Gate Parkway location will be holding it down. (Swipe for a map). Gate, as we call it, is centrally located in Jacksonville, and excited to welcome the beach locals. You can also find us on Door Dash & Uber Eats if you don’t feel like crossing the ditch

This Sunday, February 19th will be our last day in our Jax Beach location. Come share some donuts and coffee with us these next few days, and help us go out BIG. We will be having some awesome deals going on in shop.

We can’t thank you enough for all of the love and support you have shown us in Jax Beach. A special thank you to all of the team members, past and present, that have worked with us to fulfill our dreams.

Jax Beach is our home, and we hope to have The Mini Bar here again.

-Brooke & Chase"