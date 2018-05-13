St. Johns County Fire Rescue and other emergency personnel pulled an 18-year-old man from the ocean Sunday after he went missing during a swim at St. Augustine Beach.

Fire Rescue PIO Lt. Lucas Smith confirmed that emergency personnel found him sometime after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Two other swimmers were with him and they exited the water and notified authorities that he went missing, Smith said.

Smith confirmed the teen is in critical condition and en route to Flagler Hospital.

The incident occurred near the beach entry near the Oasis Restaurant in St. Augustine off Highway A1A.

Witnesses at the beach notified First Coast News of the incident and said that numerous jet skis, boats and lifeguards are in the water searching for the missing swimmer.

