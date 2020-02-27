If you're heading to the beaches in St. Johns County during the spring and summer months, it's important to note that toll booths are reopening at the beach ramps.

Starting March 1 and lasting until Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., vehicles bound for the beach will have to either pay a daily fee or purchase a seasonal pass.

Daily rates for St. Johns County residents and non-residents are $10. Daily handicap passes and active military with ID are $5. An annual pass is offered for $50 for residents, $100 for non-residents and $40 for handicap passes.

Disabled veterans get free access with identification.

Lifeguards will begin limited patrols in March, with full lifeguard coverage beginning Memorial Day Weekend.

For more information on beach passes or beach access points, click here.