St. Johns County beaches under red flag conditions due to rip currents

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Beaches in St. Johns County will be under red flag conditions due to rip currents.

People at the beach are urged to swim near lifeguards while in the water, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Lifeguards will be on duty until 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue urges people that if they see a water or beach-related emergency to call 911 immediately.

If you are caught in a rip current: