Seagate Avenue dedicated to longtime beach police officer, coach who died from COVID-19

Eddie Bounds served the residents of Neptune Beach for 10 years and prior to that, he served in Jacksonville Beach for 23 years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A beloved member of the beaches' community was honored Monday night at the Neptune Beach City Council meeting.

From now on, every June 3 will officially be known as 'Eddie Bounds Day' in Neptune Beach. Additionally, Seagate Avenue will be declared a namesake roadway in honor of Officer Bounds.

Bounds, a husband, father and grandfather, was hospitalized for COVID-19 shortly after his retirement and immediate return to work as a civilian employee in June.

He died of complications on Aug. 21.

"Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Most importantly the Bounds family - who will forever be a part of our NBPD family," said the Neptune Beach Police Department on Facebook.

Bounds was born in Norfolk, VA on November 28, 1958. He grew up in Jacksonville Beach and went to Fletcher High School graduating in 1977, excelling in both football and baseball.

Bounds played college baseball at Seminole Community College and joined the Jacksonville Beach Police Department in 1979.

After retiring, Eddie spent nearly a decade coaching and mentoring students and athletes at Fletcher High School.

In 2012, he answered the call to serve as a Police Officer again, joining the Neptune Beach Police Department and had recently retired in June 2021.