Proposed bill would allow local governments to ban smoking on Florida beaches

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Could smoking on the beach soon be a thing of the past?

A recently filed bill would give local governments the power to ban the use of tobacco products at public beaches statewide, reports Orlando Weekly.

Senator Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, filed the proposed bill last week for consideration during the 2021 legislative session.

Counties and municipalities would be able to restrict smoking within the boundaries of any public beaches and public parks that they own. Municipalities could also further restrict smoking within the boundaries of public beaches and public parks that are within their jurisdiction but are owned by the county.

Gruters filed a similar bill last year, proposing that anyone caught smoking would be fined $25 or they would be required to do 10 hours of community service for a first-time offense.