The Neptune Beach Police Department located the parents of a toddler who was found wandering alone early Monday morning in Neptune Beach.

Police say the child was found wandering around the 1100 block of Kings Rd. They announced on Twitter at 6:30 a.m. that they located her parents.

Police say they are now investigating why the child was wandering alone.

The child's parents have been located! Thank you for the public's quick responses. Investigators are on scene working to determine how this occurred. — Neptune Beach Police (@NeptBchPolice) September 17, 2018

We are attempting to locate the parents or guardian of a white female, possibly 3 years of age who was found wandering alone in the 1100 block of Kings Rd. early this morning.



Call the NBPD @ 904 270 2411 if you have any info. Please RT — Neptune Beach Police (@NeptBchPolice) September 17, 2018

