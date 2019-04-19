A handful of homeowners in Neptune Beach say they’ve noticed an increase in their water bills over the last few months and are wondering why.

Alison McCann posted the question to the Neptune Beach Community Group after she said her $115 water bill was double her electric last month. Other posts confirmed higher bills as well.

Some called the city and they were told there is not a leak. So why might you be seeing an increase?

First Coast News caught up with the city manager who assured us the city does not have a leak. The city manager added that customers may experience a gradual increase as part the current three-year plan the city is in.

Passed in 2016, under this ordinance, you can see an increase in price based on the size alone, without counting your usage.

However, when you factor in the size of your meter and monthly usage, under the city manager says you can expect to see an increase over time through the end of this year as the city continues to follow this plan.