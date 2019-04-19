The Neptune Beach Police Department is searching for the suspect who was armed and robbed a SunTrust Bank in Neptune Beach on Friday.

The armed bank robbery was reported in the 500 block of 3rd Street.

Police released photos of the suspect, saying he was wearing distinctive orange sunglasses, a black hoodie with an American Eagle design, and black and white Nike low top shoes.

The suspect was last seen running northwest from the bank armed with a handgun. Police say if you see him, do not approach.