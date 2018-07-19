NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla.- Nearly 3,000 people signed a petition to say they are against developer Tribridge Residential's plans to bring in a boutique hotel and apartment complex to their neighborhood in Neptune Beach.

On Wednesday, the group celebrated a small victory. Neptune Beach Community Development Board voted 6-0 against the proposal. The plans now move to City Council for consideration.

The proposed development would take the place of a former KMART that's been vacant for three years.

Mary Frosio is among a few hundred people that call Neptune Beach home and stood up inside Fletcher High School saying 'no thank you' to an apartment and hotel complex moving into their neighborhood.

“They’re going to be people there that are going to use the water, they’ll use the sewer, they’re going to travel to the restaurants, they’re going to park their cars," Frosio said.

She said the current population of about 7,000 won't be able to handle it.

Developers, TriBridge Residential argue the proposed one and two bedroom apartments would only increase the city population by about 300 people or 3 percent.

Three percent still too much for residents like Frosio.

“An apartment complex and hotel never close down. They’re open 24/7, you’re going to have lights, you’re going to have noise, you’re going to have traffic, that’s the difference," she said.

Aside from population is the disruption in Neptune Beach culture that would be one block from Donna Brown’s home.

“I think apartments are the wrong fit for the small town feel that we have, we already have a problem with infrastructure, sewage and electricity," Brown said.

Brown would like to see single home concepts continue.

“Seven and a half acres is really small to fit that many people," she said.

Those against the development celebrated with cheers and hugs Wednesday night. The vote though, is not final and will now go to the full Neptune Beach city council for their consideration. That vote is expected on August 13 at Fletcher High School at 6 p.m.

Following the decision, TriBridge Residential President Katherine Mosley released the following statement:

"At the Neptune Beach Community Development Board meeting, the board recommended that the Neptune Beach City Council deny the special exception requested by TriBridge Residential in order to proceed with the 500 Atlantic development at 500 Atlantic Boulevard, Neptune Beach, Fla. 32216.

"We are committed to continuing the dialogue with the community as we move forward with the next steps. We look forward to continuing to support Neptune Beach and to being good stewards of the entire Beaches region through responsible re-development. TriBridge Residential and TLM Realty would like to thank the board for their thoughtful consideration and feedback.”

