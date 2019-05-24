If you are planning to celebrate Memorial Day weekend at the beach, be careful. There are reports of Portuguese Man O'Wars popping up at Jacksonville Beach.

Max Ervanian, a lifeguard at Jacksonville Beach, told First Coast News that, as of 2 p.m. Friday, there were no reports of any stings.

If you are stung, report to a lifeguard station immediately, Ervanian said.

If you have to treat yourself, Ervanian said remove the tentacles immediately and soak the spot in hot or warm water. If you experience respiratory problems, call 911.

If a rash spreads from the sting, seek medical help immediately.

Keep an eye on the flags that are flying this weekend. If it's purple, it means "dangerous marine life" and you're advised to use caution when in the water.

The Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard Station's phone number is 904-249-9141.