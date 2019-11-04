The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly exposing himself during a burglary in South Jacksonville Beach on Thursday.

Police say he reportedly walked up to the victim's front door and masturbated before he left the area.

The incident was caught on camera by the victim's surveillance video.

Though police referred to the incident as a burglary, they didn't specify the incident. They released photos of the suspect:

Jacksonville Beach Police are seeking this man after he reportedly exposed himself and masturbated at a South Jacksonville Beach residence.

WTLV

If you recognize this man, please call Jacksonville Beach Police at 904-270-1675 or 904-233-6686. You can also email them at tipline@jaxbchfl.net.