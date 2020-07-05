All Duval County beaches reopened with no restrictions, according to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

Curry made the announcement on Tuesday saying there will no longer be restrictions on hours or on activities the public can enjoy "to allow our residents to enjoy the beach line."

The mayor closed the beaches permanently in early March, then partially reopened them in April, only allowing exercise like walking, running and surfing while properly social distancing.

These restrictions were lifted May 6.

Though the public can now sit on the beach and soak up the sun, Curry still stresses the public to "be aware of space around you" and practice social distancing. He discourages group sizes bigger than 10 people.

"Let's be responsible and not let a few mess this up," Curry said.

