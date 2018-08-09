JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville University is one organization that's part of a local effort being made to combat the issue of plastics drowning our oceans.

Dr. Quinton White is the executive director of JU's marine science research institute. He is helping to lead a group of students to research the plague of plastics in our environment and their impact on sea life and humans.

"I don’t think people full understand how widespread the problem is because it’s largely out of sight," White said.

He says students are currently petitioning the president of JU to ban plastics campus-wide.

On Saturday, Ocean Cleanup took their vessel for a test run to clean what’s known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. White says there is a massive garbage patch in each of our five oceans.

"These plastics just keep breaking down and getting smaller and smaller until they become microplastic," he said.

He says the microplastic is what creates these giant patches at sea. They are currently examining just how much of that microplastic is in the seafood we consume.

"It works its way up the food chain, it’s the whole marine life food chain," he said.

He recommends everyone stop investing in single-plastic use items, otherwise, our sea life will continue to suffer and our ocean will never recover.

Scientists say since plastic has only been around since 1950, so it's hard to know how long it will stick around in the ocean; it could be centuries.

