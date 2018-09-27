JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - As a local teenager recovers after being hit by a car near Fletcher Middle School Wednesday evening, Jacksonville Beach Police are urging safety on the beaches’ busiest road.

“[We see] a greater amount of speeding and traffic crashes on A1A than we do anywhere else in Jacksonville Beach,” Sgt. Larry Smith with Jacksonville Beach Police said.

Sgt. Smith said police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash Wednesday, but the driver who hit the 16-year-old stayed on scene and was not arrested.

A man who identified himself as the 16-year-old’s father told First Coast News his son saw the car coming and was able to jump out of the way enough to avoid serious injuries. The father said the teen didn’t break any bones and was expected to be released from the hospital Thursday or Friday.

The teen’s father said his son was walking home from a friend’s house and was in a crosswalk at the time.

“I see close calls every day,” Sgt. Smith said of driving on A1A. Smith said the two main issues for drivers on A1A are speeding and distracted driving.

Smith broke down distraction into three categories; visual, manual and cognitive.

“When you’re texting and driving you’re doing all three of those,” he said. “You’re taking your hands off the wheel to text, you’re not thinking about what you’re doing and you’re looking at your cell phone.”

However, Smith said it’s not solely up to the drivers to keep everyone safe. He urged pedestrians and bicyclists to think defensively and anticipate the unexpected. Most importantly, he urged everyone to use crosswalks.

“Every day there’s people that cross…cross darting through traffic,” Smith said. “It’s super dangerous.”

