'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman.

"There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"

The pieces are designed to pop out so heavy surf is less likely to take out the whole pier.

Regardless of if the piece is found or not, the pier is expected to reopen to the public on Saturday morning, according to city leaders.

A temporary board was put into place to cover the hole and barricades were placed around it.

"Thank you to the City of Jacksonville, Florida - Government for working quickly to get the pier to a state where it can be opened for the weekend," Hoffman said on Facebook Friday. "Obviously not permanent but the pier will be able to be opened starting at 7am tomorrow!"

The new pier just opened in July after being closed for several years due to hurricane related damage

The renovations that were made gave the pier a larger and stronger piling with a slope of eight feet. The construction was also slated to raise the deck to make it sturdier against extreme weather.

The pier repairs were paid for with a combination of insurance payments, FEMA reimbursement and money from the city.