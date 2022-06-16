Jacksonville Beach pier set to open by July 4th weekend after years of hurricanes, construction delays

The pier has been closed the last few years after sustaining serious damage from Hurricane's Matthew and Irma.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In two weeks, people will be able to get a view from hundreds of yards out in the Atlantic Ocean.

"You get a totally different perspective at the end of the pier," said Jacksonville city council member, Rory Diamond. "If you look north, you can see all the way to Mayport Naval Station. If you look south, you see way past Ponte Vedra, totally different view of our beaches, and you see just how beautiful the place we live really is."

The pier is set to open after being closed for the last few years after sustaining serious damage from Hurricane's Matthew and Irma. Diamond also added the pier experienced construction delays along the way.

Diamond said the new pier was built to sustain future storms and should last 100 years.

"The great thing about the new pier is it rises up about 12 feet about two thirds of the way in," Diamond said.

The pier is expected to bring even more people to the beach for the views and fishing. Local businesses also hope beach goers stay for the good eats.

"Anything that brings more people to the area I think helps all of us, helps all of the businesses in the area I personally believe our product is phenomenal, and I think people come in here trying us for the first time is a great thing," V Pizza owner, Dave Villmow, said.

Villmow's location in Jacksonville Beach is right across the street from the pier. Giving it a front row seat to the July 4th firework show, that will return to the pier for the first time in several years.

"There's almost nothing more 'July Fourthy' on July 4 than going to the beach to watch fireworks. I think it's phenomenal, thank god it's coming back, and I hope they don't take it away from us again," Villmow added.

Diamond said the City of Jacksonville and the City of Jacksonville Beach are working on an agreement that would hand over management of the pier to the City of Jacksonville Beach. Diamond said the agreement should be finalized within the next six months.