A 69-year-old tradition continued at the Seawalk Pavilion on Easter Sunday. Hundreds gathered to celebrate the holiest of Christian holidays.

“By 6:30 the sun starts coming up, you look out and see hundreds of people waiting to hear the Word of God, and that’s so awesome,” Will Shepherd said.

Shepherd who is a member of Community Presbyterian Church was on guitar and vocals for the Christian band, The Grateful Bread. He says he is grateful to perform at the sunrise service.

Sunday marking the start of a new holy year.

Those in the crowd like Lee Masters were happy to share this moment with so many people.

“It gives me a warm and fuzzy feeling," Masters said. "It’s the fulfillment of the big promise. He said He would come back and He did.”

The word of God encouraged many people to make an offering.

The offerings which were given will help the Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry, a group that helps low-income families in their time of need.

Shepherd hopes that this service reaches out to all families. Shepherd feels God has helped him as he has gone through his senior year of high school at Bolles.

“Being able to discover myself through Christ has helped me become the person I am today, if someone thinks there’s hole in their life or something’s missing, I think Christ has filled that hole for me,” Shepherd said.