Want to know what’s going in at the corner of Third Street and Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville Beach? Where the new Margaritaville Beach Hotel is going? Or what’s replacing the Kmart in Neptune Beach? From new restaurants to oceanfront hotels and more, here’s a look at some of the changes coming to the Beaches.

Read more from The Florida-Times Union here.

Construction is well underway for a Margaritaville Beach Hotel in Jacksonville Beach at the corner of First Street and Seventh Street North. Located just north of the Casa Marina Hotel, the building will include 202 rooms and suites, a LandShark Bar & Grill, outdoor dining, fire pit, ground-level pool with boardwalk access, fitness center and meeting space. It’s scheduled to open in the summer of 2021. [Rendering provided by Elite Hospitality Group]

An 80-room Element by Westin hotel is planned near southeast Third Street and Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville Beach. About half of the rooms will be for extended stays and offer kitchen-type amenities. The rest will be traditional hotel rooms. The hotel, which will include a swimming pool, fitness center, outdoor seating and meeting space, is tentatively slated for opening in summer 2021. [Rendering provided by Shivam Properties]

While not on the beach, developers Cadenza Partners LLC unveiled plans in December for Harbor Lights Jacksonville, on Beach Boulevard just west of the Intracoastal Waterway. The $30 million-plus, mixed-use revitalization project at the Marker 32 site would feature upscale waterfront homes, retail shops, marina and a new Marker 32 fine dining restaurant. [Provided by Cadenza Partners LLC]

Surfside Holdings is planning a boutique hotel, restaurant and retail space at 221 1st St., just north of the Seawalk Pavilion, in Jacksonville Beach. The two-story, 25,000-square-foot building will be on the boardwalk. A boutique hotel is planned for the second floor. The project will include retail, restaurant and office space when when completed in 2020. [Provided Surfside Holdings LLC]

SpringHill Suites by Marriott is replacing the old Pier Cantina and Sandbar at 412 N. First St. in Jacksonville Beach. The hotel from Jax Pier Lodging LLP will be five stories with 136 rooms, located right next to the pier. [Rendering provided by Jax Pier Lodging LLP]

TriBridge Residential and TLM Realty Corp are planning to replace the old Kmart shopping center in Neptune Beach with a multi-use project called Saltwater Row with a boutique hotel, restaurants and stores. The first phase would be set for 2020. The second phase would include an upscale hotel, but there’s no completion date for that portion of the project. [Provided by TriBridge Residential]

Donatos Pizza, an Ohio-based, fast-casual pizza chain known for its edge-to-edge pizza, is coming to 1500 Beach Blvd. this spring near Mojo Kitchen and Engine 15. [Provided bySunnyfoxx http://www.sunnyfoxx.com]

Edward Malin, owner of Angie’s Subs, plans to convert the building that houses Angie’s at 1436 Beach Blvd. into a new facility that would include a barbecue restaurant, a bourbon distillery and Angie’s Subs. Malin told the Jacksonville Business Journal that the project could take two years to complete and cost him about $1.5 million, not including the cost of the distillery. [Provided by The Jacksontucky]

The Jacksonville Beach Pier is undergoing renovations to repair damage from Hurricane Matthew in 2016. The pier was closed near the end of 2019. Repairs are expected to take two years. [Bob Mack/Florida Times-Union]

The Bearded Pig is planning a Jacksonville Beach location. They’re looking to open in the old Atlantic Beach Bank branch space at 1700 S. 3rd St. by summer 2020. The Bearded Pig is a popular barbecue restaurant in San Marco. [Jay Magee/For The Florida Times-Union]

A local developer is interested in adding two restaurants, floating docks, a volleyball court and tiki bar to Johnston Island, which is located under the Atlantic Boulevard Intracoastal Waterway. The latest plans from Corner Lot Development Group of Jacksonville also call for a bait and snack shop, refueling stations for boats, a passive park open to the public and about 80 parking spaces - but no housing. [Provided by city of Atlantic Beach]

