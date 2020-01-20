The Jacksonville Beaches seem to have something for everyone. Shops, bars, restaurants and of course the beach are major attractions for the area, but there’s a lot to look forward to for the beaches in 2020.

The old Kmart shopping center has been an eyesore for Neptune Beach, but it will soon be Saltwater Row. The strip is planned to hold a boutique hotel, restaurants and stores. The first phase of this project is set for 2020, but there is no completion date yet for the upscale hotel.

Just north of the Seawalk Pavilion, the two-story building next-door has big plans on the boardwalk. A boutique hotel, restaurant and retail space are set to be on the first floor with a hotel on the second floor, all set to be completed in 2020.

Just under the Atlantic Boulevard Intracoastal Water Way bridge is Johnston Island. A local developer is interested in adding two restaurants, some floating docks, a volleyball court and a tiki bar to the area. The latest plans call for a bait and snack shop, refueling stations for boats and a park open to the public.

A Springfield Suites is replacing the old Pier Cantina and Sandbar on North First Street in Jacksonville Beach. The hotel will be five stories with 136 rooms, located right next to the pier.

San Marco’s favorite barbecue restaurant is planning to expand to Jacksonville Beach. The Bearded Pig is planning to open in the old Atlantic Beach Bank space on Third Street South. That location is set to open its doors in Summer 2020.

And last but not least is an obvious one: the Margaritaville Hotel. The crane planted on site can be seen for miles and the construction is massive. The hotel will include more than 200 rooms, a Landshark Bar and Grill, and a pool with boardwalk access.

This Jimmy Buffet-inspired hotel is a much-anticipated attraction but you’ll have to wait until it’s scheduled opening date of Summer 2021.

