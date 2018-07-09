Flags are flying at the beaches, warning swimmers of potentially dangerous water conditions this weekend.

In Jacksonville Beach, single red flags and purple flags are flying. Over in St. Johns County, fire and rescue crews said single red flags are flying.

When one red flag is out, the public is encouraged to stay out of the ocean because of rip current conditions. When two red flags are out, the public isn't allowed into the water.

When a purple flag is out, dangerous marine creatures like jellyfish or blue buttons could be in the water.

