Effective immediately, Flagler County is lifting all beach limitations implemented due to COVID-19 - with the exception of social distancing.

Last week, the county reopened its beach on a limited basis for physical activities only.

Now, Flagler Beach officials say that those restrictions have been lifted and beachgoers can enjoy the beach as they see fit as long as they are following safe sanitation practices.

“The goal remains to allow residents physical and mental health activities,” said Jonathan Lord, Emergency Management Director. “We recognize that a mental health activity can include sitting on the beach, as long as everyone is respectful of social distancing. Congregating in groups is not allowed.”

While all 18 miles of beach are open, there are additional restrictions within the city of Flagler Beach for the time being.

Access to the beach is available at dune walkovers from 3rd Street North to the north city limits and from 9th Street South to the south city limits.

The dune walkovers on the Boardwalk will remain closed and the city says adherence to utilizing only open walkovers is greatly appreciated, as sea dunes are extremely fragile.

Fishing on the Beach and the walking of pets will only be permitted north of 10th Street North and south of 10th Street South.

All residents and businesses are reminded to abide by Executive and Emergency Orders, and follow Florida Department of Health and CDC guidance, to include:

Staying home except when engaged in essential services or activities

Wearing cloth face coverings when out in public – more information about why to wear one and where to get one is available at on the COVID-19 page.

Practicing aggressive social distancing at all times – people should keep a minimum of 6 feet of space between one another, and keep groups to less than 10, which includes while shopping and waiting in the check-out line

Frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based (at least 60% alcohol) hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available

Avoiding close contact with people who are, or may be, sick

For more information, visit Flagler County’s website --> www.flaglercounty.org