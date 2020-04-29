The first sea turtle nest of the season has been spotted and documented along the beaches of the First Coast, an excellent sign for many who have been worried about the impacts of beach closures.

The Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol says it's the earliest loggerhead nest documented in our territory.

But despite the early nest sighting, experts still aren't quite a sure how the season will turn out. Some are concerned that due to the beach closures, mother turtles could start laying eggs in places they normally don’t like commercial areas.

“You know, there’s no way to predict,” said Kevin Brown with the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol. “They may come on up and, nobody’s here, I’m nesting,”

When open, locals know not to mess with the nests. It’s throngs of visiting sunbathers that Brown fears won’t know to leave the nests alone.

Turtle and nest safety depends on how the beaches are fully re-opened. The swarm of people could be dangerous to baby turtles trying to crawl to the sea.

