Easter sunrise services are planned for Sunday morning at multiple beaches along the First Coast.

First light will begin at 6:27 a.m. and sunrise will be at 6:53 a.m.

Jacksonville Beach:

WHEN: Service will begin at 6 a.m. and last until 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: SeaWalk Pavilion Stage and Lawn

A yearly tradition that has been held for 68 years. Includes the Christian Band, The Grateful Bread, ministering and there will be coffee & donuts.



Vilano Beach:

WHEN: Service will begin at 6:45 a.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive before sunrise to find a good spot on the beach.

WHERE: Vilano Beach Ramp, St. Augustine, FL 32084. Access to Vilano Beach is off Coastal Highway (A1A North), 2 miles east of the main public library on North Ponce de Leon (US-1). At the traffic light at the east end of the Usina Bridge, turn right and follow directions from the parking team.

The 19th Annual Vilano Beach Easter Sunrise Service will be hosted by Turning Point at Cavalry. Worship service will be led by Dr. Mark Conrad.

Crescent Beach:

WHEN: Service will begin at 7 a.m. Please arrive early to allow time for parking.

WHERE: 6899 A1A South in St. Augustine 32086.

Service will be hosted by Crescent Beach Baptist Church. The service will include scripture readings, a spiritual message, and a breathtaking view of the sunrise over the Atlantic.