Popular children's play space abruptly closes in Jacksonville Beach

The business made a post on Facebook Friday afternoon about the closure being related to "unexpected family circumstances."

A popular indoor play space for children in Jacksonville Beach has abruptly closed, according to a cryptic post on social media, leaving many left wondering about refunds.

The Greenhouse Playhouse served as a Montessori-inspired indoor play space for infants and children ages 5 and under.

"I am deeply saddened by this sudden closure," said the business on Facebook. "I have poured my heart and soul into The Greenhouse Playhouse, and this is not what I expected or intended.

The announcement has many people on social media wondering about reimbursement for unused play passes.

First Coast News has reached out to the business for more information.

It has been my greatest pleasure getting to know your family, to watch your family grow, to witness your babies become toddlers, and toddlers become preschoolers. It is my hope that The Greenhouse Playhouse remains in the Jax Beach community as a fun and safe place for the children and caregivers alike. Thank you for all the love and support over the years."

In a separate Facebook post made Thursday by Greenhouse Playhouse, the business said the closure is related to "something no mother should have to witness". That post has since been deleted.